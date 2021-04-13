Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 1,396 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,637,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

