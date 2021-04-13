CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5,611.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

