Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Champion Iron stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

