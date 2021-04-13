Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,385 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,139 shares of company stock valued at $21,728,912. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

