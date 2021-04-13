Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,614 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

