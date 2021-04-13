Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,675 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 153,238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

