Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Chegg stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.83. 1,168,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. Chegg has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -454.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,954 shares of company stock worth $37,585,849 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $2,891,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $113,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

