Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,490. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.