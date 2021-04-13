Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Trimmed by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chevron by 108.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 44.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

