CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,932,929 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

