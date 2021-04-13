CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,523 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,312 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

