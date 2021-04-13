CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 160 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

