China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Up 891.2% in March

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, an increase of 891.2% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of CSUAY stock remained flat at $$8.18 during trading on Tuesday. 25,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.32. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

