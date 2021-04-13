CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.24

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.24 and traded as high as C$19.42. CI Financial shares last traded at C$19.09, with a volume of 1,164,526 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.24.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 456,920 shares in the company, valued at C$7,424,950. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 367,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,915.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.