CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CIMDF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers products, such as deposits; loans; personal financing; credit cards; wealth management and investments; bancassurance; remittance and foreign exchange; and online, mobile, self-service, and phone banking services to individuals.

