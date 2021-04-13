CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CIMDF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile
