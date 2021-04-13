City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

City has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.52. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

