Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,013,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $86,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

