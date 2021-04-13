CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 5.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. 23,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,091,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $731.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

