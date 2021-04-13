CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 5.5%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. 23,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,091,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $731.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

