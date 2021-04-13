Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,994. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
