Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.04.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.