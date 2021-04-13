Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

