Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post $44.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.13 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $195.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $266.64 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. 3,219,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,055,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $641.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

