Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,772 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

