Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 24.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $313.56 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $892.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,414,381 shares of company stock worth $388,290,166. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

