Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 25,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

