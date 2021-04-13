Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Comcast stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $244.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

