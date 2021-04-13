Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,907 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

