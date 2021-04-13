Comparing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 8 0 2.80 Gulfport Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.89, suggesting a potential upside of 86.90%. Gulfport Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,577.54%. Given Gulfport Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy -22.14% -2.44% -1.35% Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $462.38 million 1.20 -$41.74 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07

Birchcliff Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 198,553.7 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,040.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.