Comparing Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) & Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) and Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Seven & i alerts:

This table compares Seven & i and Ted Baker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 3.02% 9.95% 4.43% Ted Baker N/A N/A N/A

Seven & i has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ted Baker has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and Ted Baker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $61.13 billion 0.58 $2.01 billion $1.51 13.33 Ted Baker $806.00 million 0.09 -$90.02 million N/A N/A

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Ted Baker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seven & i and Ted Baker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ted Baker 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Seven & i beats Ted Baker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches. The company distributes its products through retail stores, concessions, independent retailers, and department stores, as well as through its e-commerce business. As of January 25, 2020, it operated 88 own stores, 306 concessions, and 34 outlets. Ted Baker Plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.