Compass Point Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
NYSE:COMP opened at $17.11 on Friday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
