Compass Point Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE:COMP opened at $17.11 on Friday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.