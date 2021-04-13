Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Up 5%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 65,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,430,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

CGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

