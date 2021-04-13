Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CNTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit