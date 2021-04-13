Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

