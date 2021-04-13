Constellation Brands, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STZ)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $151.25 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Earnings History and Estimates for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit