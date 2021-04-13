Cordasco Financial Network Buys New Stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYRE. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 3,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HYRE has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

