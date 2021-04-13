Cordasco Financial Network Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $185.21. 133,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,387,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $336.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.