Cordasco Financial Network Has $166,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. 521,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,265,676. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

