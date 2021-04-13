Cordasco Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. 145,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,324. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roblox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit