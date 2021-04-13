Cordasco Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. 145,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,324. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

