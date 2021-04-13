Cordasco Financial Network Purchases New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.
Shares of Roblox stock traded up $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. 145,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,324. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $79.10.
In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Roblox Company Profile
There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.