Cordasco Financial Network Sells 50 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Netflix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.30. 76,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,133. The firm has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

