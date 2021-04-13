Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 268,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,653,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. State Street Corp grew its position in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cortexyme by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Cortexyme by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

