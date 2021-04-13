Cosmo Coin Price Reaches $0.0035 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00083985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00624182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00033104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038771 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

