Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COTQF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 43.44.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

