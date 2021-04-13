Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS COTQF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 43.44.
Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
