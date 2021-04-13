Courier Capital LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,938. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

