Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.15 ($71.95).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock opened at €56.42 ($66.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.52. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.