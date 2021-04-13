Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.50. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEAF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE LEAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $324.72 million, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

