Credit Suisse Group Boosts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $223.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,892. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $210.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

