Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

CS stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

