Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 3,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 138,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 314,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

