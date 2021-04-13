CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,447. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

