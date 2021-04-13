Critical Analysis: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) vs. comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPAR Group and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.31% 2.35% 0.92% comScore -15.53% -20.81% -7.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SPAR Group and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Risk and Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and comScore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.16 $2.42 million N/A N/A comScore $388.64 million 0.66 -$339.00 million ($5.33) -0.64

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Summary

SPAR Group beats comScore on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it provides retail new store openings and remodeling, assembly, in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, and other marketing services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

