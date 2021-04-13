Critical Contrast: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Party City Holdco and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -36.23% -23.69% -0.94% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Party City Holdco and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 20.74%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Party City Holdco and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.28 -$532.49 million $0.45 13.18 Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 140.54 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

