Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0710 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $993.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00083636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.71 or 0.00622919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00037852 BTC.

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

